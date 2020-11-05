WATCH: Virat Kohli celebrates his 32nd birthday with wife Anushka Sharma and RCB teammates

Virat Kohli turned 32 on November 5, 2020.

RCB players smeared cake on their skipper's face.

Indian talisman Virat Kohli turned 32 on Thursday, November 5. On his special day, social media was flooded with birthday wishes for the Delhi-born cricketer.

Kohli is currently in the UAE where his team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have booked a playoffs spot in the ongoing IPL T20. Vying for their maiden IPL title, the Bangalore-based franchise is set to lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Eliminator on Friday.

In the mean-time, a few videos have surfaced on social media where Kohli can be seen celebrating his birthday with wife Anushka Sharma and RCB teammates. The clips are from the hotel in Abu Dhabi, where all players have been confined to a bio-secure bubble. Kohli cut the birthday cake and shared it with Anushka.

Later, the RCB players smeared cake all over his face and hair.

Kohli is widely regarded as the best batsman of the modern-day cricket. The right-handed batsman made his debut in international cricket in 2008, just months after leading India to glory in the ICC U19 World Cup. So far, he has played 248 ODIs and has amassed 11,867 runs with the help of a staggering 43 centuries – the second most in the format.

In Tests, he has represented India in 86 matches, scoring 7240 runs with the highest of 254 not out. Kohli has also played 82 T20Is in which he has scored 2794 runs.

Virat will next don the Indian jersey when Team India travels to Australia later this month for a full-fledged tour comprising of three ODIs, three T20Is and four Tests.