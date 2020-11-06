Cricket South Africa announces the squad for limited-overs series against England

The three-match T20I series is set to begin on November 27.

Quinton de Kock will continue to lead the Proteas team with Faf du Plessis also named in the squad.

Cricket South Africa on Friday announced the 24-man squad for the upcoming limited-overs series against England starting in last week of November.

England will arrive in South Africa for a two-week tour in which 3 T20Is and as many ODIs will be played behind the closed doors at Cape Town and the nearby city of Paarl.

The home team will be led by wicket-keeper captain Quinton de Kock, who is currently plying his trade for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in UAE at the IPL 2020.

Graeme Smith, former South Africa captain and now CSA Director of Cricket, was extremely happy with the return of international cricket in the Rainbow Nation after the Covid-19 restrictions-led pause.

“I’m extremely proud of the hard work that the CSA team has put into ensuring the Proteas men return to international cricket. It’s been a long winter and it’s really pleasing that we finally have an imminent international tour on our shores to look forward to.

“This is an important season for the team, with an ICC T20 World Cup coming up late next year in India. I’m sure that the T20 series in particular, is going to boast some explosive performances for cricket fans to enjoy at home. An ODI series against the reigning World Champions will always bring a level of excitement of its own. I’m looking forward to an exciting return to international cricket for our Proteas,” Smith said in a press release.

England had announced their squad for the white-ball series on Tuesday and have rested Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Sam Curran from the ODI leg of the tour.

South Africa squad for England ODIs and T20Is:

Quinton de Kock (c), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Faf du Plessis, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla , Jon-Jon Smuts, Glenton Stuurman, Pite van Biljon, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne.