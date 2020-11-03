Cricketing world salutes Shane Watson as he announces retirement from all forms of the game

Shane Watson (Pic Source: Twitter)

Shane Watson has announced his retirement from all formats of the game, bringing an end to his 20-year-long cricketing career. Watson had bid farewell to international cricket in March 2016 and had only been playing in overseas T20 leagues since his retirement from the Big Bash League (BBL) last year.


On Tuesday, he confirmed that the IPL game between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Dubai on October 29 was his last game at the competitive level. In IPL 2020, Watson scored 299 runs for CSK at an average of 29.90 and a strike rate of 121.05.

“It all started out as a dream, as a young kid, saying to my mum as I watched a Test match as a five-year-old, ‘I wanna play cricket for Australia.’ And now as I officially announce my retirement from all cricket, I feel crazily lucky to have lived out my dream, and then some,” Watson said on his YouTube channel T20 Stars.


“It really does feel like the right time. Knowing that I’ve played my last game of cricket, ever, for my beloved CSK, who’ve been so incredibly good to me over the last three years. To think that I’m finishing up my playing days as a 39-year-old after all of my injury setbacks that I’ve had along the way, I feel so ridiculously fortunate.”

Apart from the BBL and the IPL, Watson has also been a regular presence in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Following Watto’s decision to retire, wishes have poured in for the champion all-rounder from not only his fans but also from his fellow cricketers.


Here’s how the cricketing fraternity wished Watson following his retirement:

