Emerging Player of the Year in each IPL season

Shreevats Goswami won the award while plying his trade for RCB in 2008.

Devdutt Padikkal sealed the trophy this year with his terrific performance for RCB.

The 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) ended on last Tuesday (November 10) with Mumbai Indians (MI) lifting the winner’s trophy, their fifth title in the tournament’s history.

Though MI displayed excellent form throughout the season, qualifying for the playoffs by finishing on top of the points table and crushing Delhi Capitals (IPL) in final, this season saw several exceptional performances by young players of all the eight teams. After the conclusion of the final, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) opener Devdutt Padikkal was rewarded with the ‘Emerging Player of the Year’ trophy.

As per the rules, ‘Emerging Player of the Year’ award is given to a player who has not played more than 5 Test matches or 20 ODI matches and is less than 25 years in age as on April 1 of the year under consideration. Also, the player should have featured in less than 25 IPL matches.

In the inaugural edition, RCB’s Shreevats Goswami, who is now a part of team Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), won the award for his flashy display during the T20 extravaganza.

Today, let’s have a look at the winners of ‘IPL Emerging Player of the Year’ since its inception:

2008: Shreevats Goswami (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

(Royal Challengers Bangalore) 2009: Rohit Sharma (Deccan Chargers)

(Deccan Chargers) 2010: Saurabh Tiwary (Mumbai Indians)

(Mumbai Indians) 2011: Iqbal Abdulla (Kolkata Knight Riders)

(Kolkata Knight Riders) 2012: Mandeep Singh (Kings XI Punjab)

(Kings XI Punjab) 2013: Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals)

(Rajasthan Royals) 2014: Axar Patel (Kings XI Punjab)

(Kings XI Punjab) 2015: Shreyas Iyer (Delhi Daredevils)*

(Delhi Daredevils)* 2016: Mustafizur Rahman (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

(Sunrisers Hyderabad) 2017: Basil Thampi (Gujarat Lions)

(Gujarat Lions) 2018: Rishabh Pant (Delhi Daredevils)*

(Delhi Daredevils)* 2019: Shubman Gill (Kolkata Knight Riders)

(Kolkata Knight Riders) 2020: Devdutt Padikkal (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

*Delhi Daredevils changed their name to Delhi Capitals in December 2018.