IPL 2020: Here’s the prize money won by Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and other award winners

MI defeated DC by 5 wickets to clinch the 2020 IPL title.

The IPL-winning team took home a huge prize money while the runners-up also bagged a big amount.

Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday became the second team after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to successfully defend their IPL title as the Rohit Sharma-led side defeated first-time finalists Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets in the IPL 2020 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Rohit Sharma and his men, thus, lifted the IPL title for the record fifth time, which is two more than CSK – 3 IPL titles.

Rohit led from the front in the summit clash as MI won their first final which chasing a target. The Mumbai-based franchise was too good for DC to beat as Shreyas Iyer & Co. suffered their fourth defeat of the season against them.

Following IPL, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ensures that the teams and players get rewarded handsomely and the prize money for the tournament is always a subject of discussion. This year too, despite being hit badly by the COVID-19 pandemic, the board felicitated the players, top-four teams and support with good prize money and gifts.

Last year, the BCCI distributed Rs 32.5 crores as part of the prize money among the winners and the runners-up. Winners MI received a sum of Rs 20 crore while the runners-up CSK took away Rs 12.5 crore. The board continued the same trend this year as well.

Here’s the prize money distributed by the BCCI to the winners, runners-up and other award winners of IPL 2020: