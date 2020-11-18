Eoin Morgan to lead Pommie Mbangwa’s overseas XI of IPL 2020

Pommie Mbangwa has picked his overseas XI of IPL 2020.

Pommie named Rashid Khan as the lone spinner in his team.

Former Zimbabwe cricketer and currently a commentator Pommie Mbangwa has revealed his overseas XI of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The popular analyst started the proceedings by naming bowlers of his team.

Pommie picked Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Jofra Archer, Delhi Capitals (DC) speedster Kagiso Rabada and Mumbai Indians (MI) left-arm seamer Trent Boult as his fast bowlers.

Rabada won the prestigious Purple Cap for his scintillating bowling throughout the tournament. The Proteas paceman bagged 30 wickets in 17 matches.

Boult owns the number three spot among leading wicket-takers. The Kiwi bowler has taken 25 scalps in 15 games. Archer, on the other hand, sits at the seventh place with 20 wickets to his name in 14 fixtures.

For the lone spinner, Pommie went with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) star Rashid Khan. The Afghanistan leg-spinner ended IPL 2020 with 20 wickets from 16 matches.

“My first bowler on the list Jofra Archer. Man! I’ve enjoyed watching fast, just incredible and for Rajasthan Royals, once he started bowling fast he started giving them a really good start, and it’s been fabulous to watch him too,” said Pommie in a video uploaded by Cricbuzz.

“Rabada is always going to be in my team just outstanding. The third person I’ve gone for is Trent Boult because you’ve got the two right armers and you’ve got this guy who can swing it in the power play. The fourth bowler is Rashid khan, without question I know you’re always gonna pick him he’s gonna be in your side like he’s in mine. So I’ve got four bowlers now,” he added.

Warner, De Kock to open the innings in Pommie’s XI

Pommie then moved towards the batting order where he named David Warner and Quinton de Kock as his openers. Warner scored 548 runs in 16 matches while De Kock smashed 503 runs in 16 games. Both the players slammed four half-centuries each in the tournament.

For number three, four and five, the cricketer-turned commentator selected AB de Villiers, Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler. Pommie named Morgan as the captain of his team. De Villiers amassed 454 runs in 15 games while Morgan scored 418 runs in 14 matches. Similarly, Buttler accumulated 328 runs from 13 games.

For the all-rounders, Pommie picked Chris Morris from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kieron Pollard from MI. Morris played 9 games this season, where he scored 34 runs and took 11 wickets. Pollard, on the other hand, picked up 4 scalps and amassed 268 runs in 16 matches.

“I’ve gone with Chris Morris he’s gonna be the guy who’s batting at seven he’s gonna also bowl so those four bowlers plus Morris. Who’s at number six? You know, don’t you? Its Kieron Pollard. He’s gonna do that job at six. There you go, that’s my XI,” concluded Pommie.

Here is Pommie Mbangwa’s overseas XI of IPL 2020:

Eoin Morgan (c), David Warner, Quinton de Kock, AB de Villiers, Jos Buttler, Kieron Pollard, Chris Morris, Rashid Khan, Jofra Archer, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult.