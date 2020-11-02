Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan to play for Kandy Tuskers in the Lanka Premier League

Irfan Pathan is set to return to cricket field in the first edition of Lankan Premier League.

The LPL 2020 is scheduled to start on November 21.

Former India international Irfan Pathan has signed a contract to play in the inaugural edition of Lanka Premier League (LPL). The 36-year-old will be plying his trade for Kandy Tuskers – one of the five teams participating in the T20 league. Irfan, and Tuskers’ coach Hashan Tillakaratne, both have confirmed the signing to ESPNcricinfo.

Tuskers have already drafted some well-known international cricketers like Chris Gayle, Liam Plunkett, Wahab Riaz and Kusal Perera.

Irfan, who had announced retirement from all forms of the fascinating game, said he still has some spark and is looking forward to playing in the LPL 2020.

“I am definitely looking forward to this. Yes, I had retired from T20 cricket, but I can play around the world, and hopefully, I will be able to have fun with my game as well, which I didn’t have for the last two years. I think I can still play some, but I will start slowly and see how this goes, and then I will take it forward,” said Irfan.

“I just need a bit of clarity about domestic cricket. As soon as I get some clarity, I would love to help out whichever team I can, share my experience, I would love to do it. That’s always open,” he added.

Russell, Du Plessis and three others have pulled out from LPL 2020

The tournament is scheduled to be played from November 21 to December 13 at two venues – Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy and Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota. A total of 23 matches will be played in the competition.

However, few international stars have already pulled out from the first edition of LPL. Andre Russell, Dawid Malan, Faf du Plessis, David Miller and Manvinder Bisla are the five overseas names who have decided not to participate in the competition.

While Manvinder did not provide a reason, Du Plessis, Miller and Malan have become unavailable because of the upcoming limited-overs series between South Africa and England, beginning from November 27. Russell, on the other hand, has pulled out due to injury.