From England series to T20 World Cup: Here is Team India’s jam-packed schedule for 2021

Team India to witness a hectic schedule in 2021.

The Men in Blue shall play as many as 23 T20 internationals next year.

After the T20 carnival of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Team India have reached Australia to play the limited-overs and Test series. The Virat Kohli and Co. will play three ODIs and as many T20Is along with two Test matches before this year ends.

The red-ball battle will continue in the next year as India will play the remaining two Tests of the four-match series. After Australia tour, India will see a jam-packed 2021 featuring the fourteenth season of Indian Premier League (IPL) and also the T20 World Cup.

According to InsideSport, Team India have to go through an extremely hectic schedule, as they will play non-stop cricket throughout 2021. They will be playing 14 Tests, 16 ODI’s & 23 T20 internationals from January to December next year. This list does not include matches from the Asia Cup T20 (June) and T20 World Cup (October).

“We understand it will be tough on the players, but we are obligated to honour FTP commitments. We have a bigger pool of talent now and players we will make sure players get ample rest before called in for India duties. Rotation policy will surely come into play,” a BCCI official told InsideSport.

Here is Team India’s schedule for 2021:

India to play home series against England (January to March)

After returning from Australia, India will host England for two-month-long series which consists of four Tests and as many ODIs and T20Is.

IPL 2021 (March to May)

Post the England series, Indian players will be busy playing for their respective franchises in the fourteenth season of IPL. The cash-rich league is scheduled to take place from March end to mid of May.

India to tour Sri Lanka for white-ball series and Asia Cup 2021 (June to July)

After IPL, the Indian team will visit the neighbouring nation, Sri Lanka, for three-match ODI series and five-match T20I series in June. Then from June end to mid of July, India will be busy defending their Asia Cup title in Lanka.

India’s tour of Zimbabwe (July)

After the Asia Cup, India are scheduled to tour Zimbabwe for three ODIs in the latter half of July.

India’s tour to England (July to September)

From July to September, England will host Team India for the five-match Test series which will be completed in two months. The red-ball leg shall be part of World Test Championship (WTC).

India to host South Africa (October)

In October, India will host South Africa for three ODIs and five T20Is.

ICC T20 World Cup (October to November)

The 2021 edition of ICC T20 World Cup will happen in India. The mega event is set to take place from October to November.

India to host New Zealand (November to December)

There will be no rest for Team India as, after the T20 World Cup, the Kohli-led side shall face New Zealand for two Tests and three T20Is.

India’s tour to South Africa (December)

India will complete the busy schedule of 2021 with the tour to South Africa where they will play three Tests and as many T20Is.