From who can upset MS Dhoni to his long hairdo: Sakshi shares quite a few secrets about her husband

Sakshi celebrated her 32nd birthday in Dubai on Thursday.

Sakshi talked about MS Dhoni's long hairdo and a lot more in a video shared by CSK.

Sakshi, wife of former Indian cricket team skipper MS Dhoni, celebrated her 32nd birthday on Thursday in Dubai. She took to Instagram to share a picture with her husband, which soon went viral.

Dhoni’s IPL franchise, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), also uploaded a video on Sakshi’s special day and in it she can be heard revealing quite a few secrets, from who can upset Dhoni to what she thought of his long orange hair, which he used to sport at the start of his international career.

Sakshi started off by saying that she is the only person who can upset and provoke Mahi.

“Kahin aur ka gussa comes out on me. I’m fine with it,” said Sakshi, revealing that Dhoni is closest to her.

Sakshi also said that they don’t talk about cricket at home and went on to reveal that their daughter Ziva listens to her father at one go while she had to make ten attempts to make her do her work.

“First of all, we don’t discuss cricket. That’s his profession. They are professionals. You cannot talk about his baby, his love.”

“She (Ziva) only listens to him. If I’m telling do something. If I’m telling her to finish your food quickly or eat this vegetable, I’ll have to tell her 10 times, including Mahi’s mother, including Sheila aunty. Mahi will tell her once and it will just happen in a jiffy,” Sakshi added.

Sakshi further shared her thoughts on Dhoni’s “John Abraham” hairdo.

“Luckily I did not see him with long hair because if I had seen him in that orange long hair, I wouldn’t have ever looked at him. There has to be aesthetics. John (Abraham) it sorted of suited him that time, but Mahi with long hair and with that orange colour on top, was like….”

Sakshi then spoke about Dhoni not being with her during Ziva’s birth but she’s completely fine with it.

“Ziva was like a pre-planned baby. It was going to happen during the World Cup and it didn’t make sense for him to come back and see her. Everybody in the hospital was like, ‘Oh your husband is not coming’. I was like it’s fine, cricket is his priority and he’s my priority. When you are in love you can’t call it a sacrifice. You just do it because you love that person,” Sakshi said in the video.

Dhoni got married to Sakshi in July 2010 – a year before he led India to the ODI World Cup triumph.