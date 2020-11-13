From Yusuf Pathan to Trent Boult: Player of the match in each IPL final

Yusuf Pathan was the 'Player of the Match' in 2008 IPL final.

Trent Boult grabbed the prestigious award in 2020 edition.

Mumbai Indians (MI) speedster Trent Boult won the ‘Player of the Match’ award after he bowled magnificently in the final of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday (November 10). Boult bagged a three-wicket haul to help his side brushed aside Delhi Capitals (DC) by five wickets to grab fifth IPL title.

After asked to bowl first, Boult began the proceedings by removing opener Marcus Stoinis for a duck on the first ball of the match. In his next over, the left-armer dismissed Ajinkya Rahane (2) to reduce Capitals for 16/2. Boult then picked his last wicket in the 18th over of Shimron Hetmyer.

Boult became only the fifth overseas player and second from MI after Kieron Pollard (in 2013) to win ‘Man of the Match’ award in IPL finals.

On that note, let’s have a look at ‘Player of the Match’ in each IPL final:

2008: Yusuf Pathan

In the inaugural edition of IPL, Yousuf Pathan stole the show with his all-round performance that guided Rajasthan Royals (RR) to victory in the final against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Pathan first impressed with the ball after he took a three-wicket haul for 22 runs. The Vadodara-lad then shined with the willow as he smashed a match-winning unbeaten knock of 56 runs off 39 balls.

2009: Anil Kumble

The veteran Indian spin bowler, Anil Kumble led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to their first-ever final in 2009 edition. Though RCB lost the final by 6 runs against Deccan Chargers, but Kumble impressed everyone. The leg-spinner received the ‘Player of the Match’ award after he picked up a four-wicket haul for just 16 runs.

2010: Suresh Raina

The 2010 IPL final was held between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI). For the ‘Yellow Army’, batsman Suresh Raina performed exceptionally well. He slammed 57 off 35 balls to take his side to 168/5. Raina smashed three sixes and as many fours. He even picked up a wicket in the contest.

2011: Murali Vijay

With a blistering strike of 95 from 52 deliveries, CSK opener Murali Vijay completely destroyed RCB bowling attack in the 2011 IPL final. Vijay slammed 10 boundaries, including six humungous sixes to take his side to 205/5. In reply, RCB could only manage to score 147/8, losing the game by 58 runs.

2012: Manvinder Bisla

The MS Dhoni-led CSK was playing their fourth IPL final and their opponent in that year were Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The game went to the wire where KKR successfully chased down the massive target of 191, thanks to incredible batting display by Manvinder Bisla. The opening batsman demolished CSK bowlers all around the park and scored a scintillating 89 off 48 balls, including eight fours and five maximums.

2013: Kieron Pollard

The year 2013 saw the first non-Indian player grabbing the ‘Player of the Match’ award in an IPL final. It was none other than the Caribbean superstar Kieron Pollard. The all-rounder scored an unbeaten 60 off 32 deliveries to take MI to 148/9 in their allotted 20 overs. When it comes to bowling, Pollard picked up one wicket as MI restricted CSK to 125/9 to capture their first-ever IPL trophy.

2014: Manish Pandey

The 2014 IPL final took place between KKR and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) where Manish Pandey played an inspirational knock to take KKR over the finish line. Pandey smashed 94 off 50 during KKR’s chase of 200 runs. Pandey scored 7 fours, and 6 sixes as KKR successfully chased down the target with three balls to spare.

2015: Rohit Sharma

MI skipper Rohit Sharma shined in the 2015 IPL final against CSK to guide his side to their second title victory. Put into bat first, MI posted 202/5 on the scoreboard, thanks to Rohit, who scored a magnificent half-century (50). In reply, CSK could only reach 161/8, losing the game by 41 runs.

2016: Ben Cutting

While playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Aussie all-rounder Ben Cutting showcased an excellent form of all-round cricket. Firstly, he played a blistering 15-ball 39 run knock against a quality attack of RCB. Then, Cutting grabbed two wickets to take his side over the line.

2017: Krunal Pandya

In the 2017 IPL final between MI and Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS), Krunal Pandya played a very important inning. He smashed 47 off 38 balls and pushed MI to 129/8 in their allotted 20 overs. In reply, RPS managed to reach only 128/9, losing the game by 1 run.

2018: Shane Watson

A brilliant century in the final against SRH, Shane Watson, the opener of CSK registered his name in record books. He scored unbeaten 117 to help CSK chase down the challenging target of 179. Watson scored 11 fours and 8 sixes.

2019: Jasprit Bumrah

MI successfully defended 149 in the 2019 final against CSK, thanks to inspirational bowling by pacer Jasprit Bumrah. The Ahmedabad-lad bowled 4 overs and conceded only 14 runs while picking up two crucial wickets.

2020: Trent Boult

Another superb bowling display by a MI bowler helped them grab the fifth IPL title. In the previous season, it was Bumrah, in the 2020 edition it was Trent Boult. The Kiwi fast-bowler bagged three wickets in his quota of 4 overs against Delhi Capitals (DC).