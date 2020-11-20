Glenn Maxwell responds to Virender Sehwag’s “10-crore cheerleader” comment

Sehwag mocked Maxwell after the conclusion of IPL 2020, calling him a '10 crore cheerleader'.

Maxwell has now responded to the comments made by Sehwag.

Australian superstar Glenn Maxwell endured a lean Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, scoring just 108 runs in 11 innings after facing 106 balls for Kings XI Punjab.

He failed to hit a single six in the IPL this season, and Indian great Virender Sehwag termed Maxwell, who earned INR 10.75 crore, was a high-priced “cheerleader”.

As KXIP failed to qualify for the 2020 IPL playoffs, Maxwell had to remain in Dubai for ten days, without training, before all the Aussies caught a charter flight back to Sydney for two weeks quarantine.

‘Sehwag is pretty outspoken with his dislike of me’

Maxwell has finally responded to Sehwag’s comment, but he didn’t get into a mud-slinging match with former KXIP head coach. The 32-year-old, instead, brushed aside Sehwag’s remarks by saying that he was fine with his “outspoken” comments.

“It’s ok. Viru is pretty outspoken with his dislike of me, and that’s fine. He’s allowed to say whatever he likes,” Maxwell was quoted as saying by The West Australian.

“He’s in the media for such statements, so that’s fine. I deal with that and move on, and take it with a grain of salt with Sehwag.”

Maxwell, who took a brief break from competitive cricket last summer citing health issues, said that off-time helped him in dealing with these “sorts of things”.

“I think I’m better equipped with dealing with those sorts of things now. I think in hindsight it was a pretty good time to go through something like that where I was able to put some groundwork in to deal with adversity. This year has certainly been a massive test of it,” Maxwell said.

“To be able to help people through different times of tough periods and be able to help myself through those tough periods has been really key as well,” he added.

Maxwell has been named in Australia’s squad for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against India.