Harbhajan Singh names India’s openers for the upcoming Test series against Australia

Harbhajan Singh don't want India to change its opening comination.

"Our seamers will be looking forward to bowl with the pink ball": Harbhajan

Team India created history when they last time toured Australia for the series Down Under. In the 2018-19 season, the visitors won the four-match Test series 2-1 and Virat Kohli became the first Asian captain to beat Australia in their own den.

Two years down the line, Kohli’s brigade is once again in the Kangaroo land intending to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy. However, this time the conditions are quite different – COVID-19 rules, strict guidelines for the bio-secure bubble and lastly, the paternity leave of Kohli for the last three Tests.

Harbhajan shares his views on India’s batting order

Rohit Sharma, who is currently recovering from his hamstring injury, is expected to join India squad before the start of the first Test. KL Rahul has made his comeback in the longest format of the game after more than a year, while Cheteshwar Pujara hasn’t played competitive cricket since March 2019.

Veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh shared his views on the upcoming series during a recent interview with Boria Mazumdar. Bhajji said that he would not change the opening combination, suggesting inform Rahul can fill Kohli’s number 4 slot.

“I would not change the opening combination, Rohit Sharma should open in Australia and KL Rahul can fill that slot for Virat Kohli. Rahul is too good a player to bat at No. 3, 4, or even open. It will not make a huge difference if he bats at No. 3 or opens because he is a quality player,” Harbhajan was quoted as saying in India Today.

The other opener will be Mayank Agarwal, who did well in Australia where he made his international debut.

Harbhajan also reckoned that India bowlers will be looking forward to bowl with the pink ball in Adelaide.

“Both the teams will be starting from scratch and it will come down to who plays the better cricket and who will bowl better. The pink ball seams around a lot when it’s new but once the seam settles down it gets easier to bat. Our seamers will be looking forward to bowl with the pink ball because India has got a great lineup. Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and the others can do the damage which Australia will also look to do,” the Punjab-lad added.