Michael Clarke has scored the highest individual score in Border-Gavaskar trophy.

Ricky Ponting has two double hundreds to his name against India.

The cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the highly anticipated 4-Test series between India and Australia. The Border-Gavaskar trophy will start from December 17 with a first-ever day-night Test between the two nations in Adelaide.

The 1996–97 one-off Test was the first to be played under the Border–Gavaskar Trophy, which India won by seven wickets. So far there have been 14 editions of the prestigious Trophy from 1996-97 to 2018-19.

There are many reasons why India versus Australia battle in the longest format is extraordinary, and one of such is the batting performances over the years. From Sachin Tendulkar to Ricky Ponting, both the countries have produced top-class batsmen who have entertained fans with their jaw-dropping performances.

On that note, let’s have a look at the highest individual score in Border-Gavaskar Trophy:

224 – MS Dhoni

During the Australia tour of India in 2012-13, former India skipper MS Dhoni ripped apart the Aussie bowling line-up by smashing his highest score in Test cricket. While playing at Chennai, Dhoni slammed a mindblowing double hundred in reply to Australia’s 380 in their first innings.

The Ranchi-lad scored 224 off 265 balls with 24 fours and 6 sixes. His magnificent knock took India to 572/10 in their first innings. Later, India won the match by eight wickets.

241* – Sachin Tendulkar

The most worshipped and complete batsman of all-time, Sachin Tendulkar recorded one of his best innings at Sydney Cricket Ground in 2004 when he scored unbeaten 241 runs. Tendulkar was struggling to find his form in the series as he had only managed scores of 0, 1, 37, 0 and 44.

During that tour, the ‘Master Blaster’ was dismissed on several occasions driving at wide balls outside his off stump, so he decided not to play drives whatsoever. With the sheer willpower and discipline, Tendulkar not only managed to leave off stump deliveries but also ended up scoring a double hundred.

233 – Rahul Dravid

Another maestro in the Indian batting line-up and a saviour for the Indian team in overseas Rahul Dravid showed guts and steel patience during the 2003-04 Border-Gavaskar Test series. In the second Test at Adelaide Oval, Australian batsmen plundered runs, making a massive first-innings total of 556.

In reply, India were 85-4, and that’s when their most reliable batting pair of Dravid and VVS Laxman stood up to built a unique partnership. Laxman got out on 148, but Dravid went on with his business by tirelessly defying the Australian bowlers with a powerful knock of 233 runs 446 deliveries.

257 and 242 – Ricky Ponting

Former Australia skipper and arguably one of the most scintillating batsmen in the history of the game, Ricky Ponting has produced many magical moments in his glorious career. In the long history of Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Ponting has twice played the inspirational knocks through which he completely steamrolled his favourite opposition, India.

In the Boxing day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2003, Ponting demolished Indian bowling attack to reach his highest score in the red-ball format. The right-handed batsman scored 257 in the first innings to guide Aussies to win the match by nine wickets.

In the same series, Ponting played another crucial knock in the second Test at Adelaide. The Tasmanian stood from the front and scored a notable double century. He scored 242 runs off 352 balls with the help of 31 boundaries.

281 – VVS Laxman

Reeling from the fixing scandal of 2000, the Indian cricket was attempting to find its feet again with a young squad, and that’s when VVS Laxman played the innings of his lifetime.

Against the mighty Australian side, Laxman etched his name in history books by scoring a fantabulous 281 and managed not only to save the Kolkata Test after being enforced with a follow on but also India won the match by a margin of 171 runs.

329* – Michael Clarke

Michael Clarke was one of the most prolific batsmen produced by Cricket Australia. He emerged in Australia’s golden years when the competition was tough, and one has to perform consistently to cement his place.

During the 2011-12 season, Australia faced India in their own backyard when Clarke was already an established batsman and the captain of his team. In the second Test, the right-handed batsman brought Indian bowlers to their knees as he smashed a brilliant triple-century.

Clarke managed to score unbeaten 329 from 468 balls with 39 fours and one six. In the end, Australia won the Test match by an innings and 68 runs.