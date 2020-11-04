‘He needs to become consistent like Virat Kohli’: Wasim Akram reacts after Babar Azam hits his 12th ODI ton

Wasim Akram wants Babar Azam to excel his game to match up the level of Virat Kohli.

Babar scored his 12th ODI ton against Zimbabwe on Tuesday.

Pakistan limited-overs captain Babar Azam recently smashed his ODI career’s 12th century. The Lahore-lad scored his incredible ton against Zimbabwe in the third and final match of the ODI series at Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Babar also became the second-fastest batsmen to reach 12 ODI hundreds after South Africa’s Quinton de Kock. In 77 ODIs, the right-hander currently has 3,580 runs at a spectacular average of 55.93.

Despite Babar’s magnificent knock, Pakistan suffered a loss as Zimbabwe defeated the hosts in a Super Over.

There is no doubt that Babar has been a consistent batsman, scoring runs in all formats of the game. However, legendary Pakistan bowler Wasim Akram has said that Babar needs to be compatible like India skipper Virat Kohli.

Akram stated that Azam tends to perform well in patches, but in order to reach the next level, he needs to score runs consistently.

“I wouldn’t like to make any comparison but having said that, I would like to add that Babar Azam is an exceptional talent, he has shown his excellence in all formats, but in patches. I would be very happy if he can see the comparison positively and becomes consistent in his performance like Kohli,” said Akram as quoted by PakPassion.

Akram wishes to see Pakistan cricketers playing in the IPL

Akram went on to rate Indian Premier League (IPL) as one of the most competitive domestic tournaments in the cricketing world.

While praising IPL, he also expressed that Pakistan cricketers should be given a chance to feature in the cash-rich league. Akram also wished that Indian cricketers should take part in Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“I have always believed that sports shouldn’t be a victim of politics, but that is a government subject of both countries, and it won’t be apt for me to say anything. But as you said in the question itself, yes IPL is one of the most competitive domestic leagues in the cricketing world, and I wish Pakistan youngsters get to be a part of it. I also wish to see Indian players playing in PSL,” added Akram.