Head coach Ravi Shastri clarifies Surya Kumar Yadav’s absence from India squad for Australia tour

Ravi Shastri broke his silence on Surya Kumar's exclusion from the squad for Australia tour.

Surya's omission from Team India has created a lot of stir on social media.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced the ODI, T20I and the Test squads for the challenging tour of Australia. However, one of the most notable omissions from the limited-overs teams was of Mumbai batsman Surya Kumar Yadav.

It was expected that Surya Kumar would get his maiden India call-up for the Australia tour after his consistent performances in the domestic circuit and the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has been a regular run-getter in the IPL from last three years. In 2018, the 30-year old scored 512 runs before scoring 424 runs in the 2019 edition.

In the ongoing season, Surya has amassed 374 runs so far and, he could very well cross the 500-run mark once again as MI will play at least three more matches.

Meanwhile, India head coach Ravi Shastri has broken his silence and explained the reason behind Surya not getting a call-up. While speaking to Times Now, Shastri said that the Indian team is currently packed with talent and there is no room for Surya Kumar to fill in.

“That’s why we say to these youngsters – be patient. Like Suryakumar, there are 3-4 other players on the fringe, but when you have a team that is packed with talent and experience, it becomes very difficult to get in,” said Shastri.

“I remember a period in my career when 1-6 in the Indian batting line-up everyone was certain of their places, and it was difficult for anyone to penetrate that middle-order and yet you had some people who were scoring tons of runs in domestic cricket and knocking at the door,” he added.

“Youngsters need to show patience:” Shastri

The 58-year-old also sent a message to the youngsters, stating that they should wait for the right opportunity and show patience. He also advised the young guns not to be disappointed and urged them to stay positive.

“For all the youngsters I have one message – be patient and when you get your opportunity, grab it with both hands. That’s the time you don’t mess up. Instead of being disappointed, be positive in your mindset that when you get the opportunity, make the most of it,” Shastri added further.

The Mumbaikar even explained that if they drop any player from the current squad then questions will be raised as on what grounds a particular player has been shown the exit door.

“If you look at this team that’s going if any of the players in the batting line-up had been dropped you would be asking how are they dropped,” concluded Shastri.