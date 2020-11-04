Here’s why Ellyse Perry & other AUS-NZ stars aren’t part of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020

Australia and New Zealand star cricketers will miss this year's Women's T20 Challenge.

The T20 competition is all set to begin from November 04 in UAE.

The third season of Women’s T20 Challenge is all ready to get down to the business from Wednesday (November 04) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The three teams – Supernovas, Velocity and Trailblazers – are set to play three matches between November 4 and 9 in Sharjah, with the final scheduled on November 9 at the same venue.

In the first game, defending champions Supernovas will face the challenge of Velocity. Like the eight IPL franchises, the women’s contingent also underwent a mandatory six-day quarantine at the team hotel.

This year, fans would, however, be missing the presence of star Australian and New Zealand players. The reason behind it is that this year’s Women’s T20 Challenge is clashing with the ongoing Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2020 in Australia.

Some top most Australia women cricketers like Ellyse Perry, Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy will be missing the T20 Challenge 2020.

Apart from the Aussies, New Zealand all-rounder Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, West Indies’ Hayley Matthews and England’s Natalie Sciver will also be absent as they are currently plying their trade in the WBBL 2020.

12 foreign players will be playing in T20 Challenge

A total of 12 foreign players will be playing in the 200 Women’s T20 Challenge. Supernovas have South Africa’s Ayabonga Khaka, Sri Lankan women’s team captain Chamari Atapattu and her countrywoman Shashikala Siriwardene. Supernovas also have West Indies’ star, Shakera Selman.

Trailblazers, on the other hand, will have the No. 1 bowler in women’s T20 cricket, England’s Sophie Ecclestone. They also have explosive Caribbean batter Deandra Dottin and Bangladesh off-spinner Salma Khatun. Thailand’s Natthakan Chatham, who impressed everyone with her performance in the Women’s T20 World Cup held earlier this year, is a part of Trailblazers.

Velocity have England opening batter Danielle Wyatt and South African all-rounder Suné Luus. They even have New Zealand off-spinner Leigh Kasperek and Bangladesh seamer, Jahanara Alam, in the squad.