Women’s T20 Challenge 2020: Telecast, Live streaming details – Where to watch in India, US & other countries

The third season of the Women's T20 Challenge is set to begin on November 4.

Though short, this tournament is significant for women's cricket.

The Women’s T20 Challenge, like previous editions, will take place during the IPL playoffs. The three teams – Trailblazers, Supernovas and Velocity – are set to play three matches between November 4 and 9 in Sharjah, with the final scheduled on November 9 at the same venue.

Like the eight IPL franchises, the women’s contingent also underwent a mandatory six-day quarantine at the team hotel in addition to being tested at regular intervals. They were allowed to train only after the quarantine period got over.

Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj will once again lead the three teams – Trailblazers, Supernovas and Velocity.

Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 fixtures:

Supernovas vs Velocity, Sharjah (Match 1): November 04 at 7:30 PM IST / 02:00 PM GMT

Velocity vs Trailblazers, Sharjah (Match 2): November 05 at 3:30 PM IST / 10:00 AM GMT /

Trailblazers vs Supernovas, Sharjah (Match 3): November 07 at 7:30 PM IST / 02:00 PM GMT

Final, Sharjah (Match 4): November 09 at 7:30 PM IST / 02:00 PM GMT

TV channels and Live streaming details