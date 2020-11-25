Here’s why Rohit Sharma didn’t travel to Australia with Team India

Rohit's injury has become a hot topic for debate.

Rohit returned home from UAE while other Indian players directly boarded the flight to Australia after IPL 2020.

A lot of debate has been done among the current and former cricketers regarding the fitness of Rohit Sharma.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper suffered an injury during a match against the Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 but returned to lead his side in the last three games.

However, the Indian selectors didn’t pick him in any of the squads for Australia tour before including him in the Test team.

Now, there are reports that Rohit is set to miss the first two Tests against Australia – his favourite opponent in international cricket.

The 33-year-old is yet to be deemed 100% fit from his hamstring injury, with which he guided MI to their fifth IPL title.

Rohit didn’t travel to Australia from UAE with Team India and rather flew back home and is now rehabilitating and training at the NCA in Bengaluru.

However, as per sports journalist Boria Majumdar, Rohit returned to India to see his father, who had contracted COVID-19.

“The reason Rohit didn’t travel with the team [to Australia], came back to Mumbai with Mumbai Indians is because his father had COVID. That is the reality,” Majumdar was quoted as saying by Sports Today.

“After that, if he didn’t want to play red-ball series, there was no reason for him to travel to the NCA. He could have easily stayed back with Ritika (wife) and family. So there is absolutely no reason to say that Rohit didn’t want to play the red-ball series,” he added.

According to latest media reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has requested Cricket Australia (CA) to relax the quarantine rules for Rohit and Ishant Sharma so that they can play in the last two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar trophy.