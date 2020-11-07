IPL 2020: AB de Villiers disturbs bails before batsman plays the shot; here’s why umpire calls it a no-ball

Sundar's legal delivery was called as a no-ball by the umpire during RCB vs SRH match.

Later, it was revealed that De Villiers had mistakenly disturbed the bails.

The eliminator of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) was a cracker of a game. Despite being a low-scoring event, the contest went to the wire where eventually SRH registered victory by 6-wickets and eliminated the Virat Kohli-led side.

During SRH’s chase, one moment grabbed maximum attention. It was a no-ball bowled by Washington Sundar which raised the eyebrows as in the replay it clearly showed that Sundar’s front foot was well inside the line. Later, it was revealed that the delivery was declared as an illegal one because of the mistake committed by wicket-keeper AB de Villiers.

Sundar bowled a delivery outside off stump, and SRH skipper David Warner pushed it towards the cover region. However, De Villiers unintentionally disturbed the stumps at the striker’s end. It looked like Warner has hit the stumps with his bat, but later the things got clear.

The former Proteas skipper was standing right at the stumps as a spinner was bowling, and in an attempt to collect the ball, he came a lot closer to the stumps and disturbed it by mistake. De Villiers apologized and accepted his mistake immediately, but as per rules, it was given a no-ball.

Here is what the rule suggests

27.3 Position of wicket-keeper

27.3.1: The wicket-keeper shall remain completely behind the stumps from the moment the ball comes into play until a ball delivered by the bowler touches the bat or person of the striker or passes the wicket at the striker’s end, or the striker attempts a run.

27.3.2: In the event of the wicket-keeper breaching this Law, the striker’s end umpire shall call and signal No ball.