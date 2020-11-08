IPL 2020: Darren Sammy reveals the reason why RCB failed to win an IPL trophy once again

Darren Sammy shared his thoughts after RCB knocked out from IPL 2020.

Sammy advised RCB what changes they need to do to win an IPL trophy.

The journey of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 ended after they suffered a 6-wicket loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the eliminator of the tournament on Friday.

It was a crucial season for the Virat Kohli and Co. as they qualified in the playoffs after four long years, but their dream of bagging the maiden title shattered once again.

Batting first, RCB posted a paltry total of 131 on the scoreboard, thanks to AB de Villiers (56 off 43 balls), who took the responsibility and added some valuable runs. For SRH, both Jason Holder and T Natarajan were the pick of the bowlers. While Holder bagged three wickets, Natarajan claimed two scalps.

In reply, RCB bowling unit did try everything to take the game into the last over but failed to stop the excellence of Kane Williamson, who scored an unbeaten 50 to take his side over the finishing line.

After the match, a lot of cricket experts and former international players gave their views on RCB’s overall performance and Kohli’s captaincy. Following the bandwagon, former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy took to Twitter to share some thoughts concerning what went wrong with the Challengers.

Sammy advised them to work in their bowling section as according to him batsmen could win you some games, but bowlers help you win the tournaments.

“My thoughts for RCB next season. Batters win you games; Bowlers win you tournaments. Unless that happens there will not be an #IPL trophy in the cabinet,” Sammy wrote on the microblogging website.

My thoughts for RCB next season “ Batters win you games, Bowlers win you tournaments” unless that happens there will not be an #IPL trophy in the cabinet… — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) November 7, 2020



“Removing Kohli as captain isn’t a solution:” Virender Sehwag

Amid all the criticism Kohli is receiving regarding the captaincy of RCB, former India international Virender Sehwag came for his rescue. Sehwag opined that Kohli is a fine captain who is being let down by an unbalanced team and removing him from his position is not a solution.

“A captain is only as good as his team. When Virat Kohli captains India, he is able to deliver the results. He wins matches – ODIs, T20Is Tests. But when he captains RCB, his team is not able to perform,” Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

“It is very important for the captain to have a good team. So, I believe the management should not try and think of changing their captain and rather think of how they can improve this team. Who all should be added to the team to make sure their performance improves?” he added.