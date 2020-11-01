IPL 2020: ‘Definitely Not’ trends on Twitter after MS Dhoni confirms he has not played his last game for CSK

MS Dhoni has confirmed that he will be seen in the yellow jersey next year as well.

CSK thrashed KXIP by 9 wickets in their last league match of IPL 2020.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni has confirmed that even though he has retired from international cricket, IPL 2020 would not be his last appearance in the tournament. The wicket-keeper batsman will continue to don the yellow jersey in the coming seasons as well.

During the toss of an IPL clash against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Sunday, Danny Morrison asked Dhoni if it was his farewell match in yellow colours. To this Dhoni replied, “Definitely not” with his convincing smile and left fans crazy all over again.

In fact, “Definitely Not” started trending on Twitter just five minutes after the skipper took it out from his mouth.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

I am very sure #MSD is got a bit of #ViswanathanAnand, that was clearly a “CHECKMATE” kind of a statement! 😉 #IPL2020 #CSK #YellowLegacy — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) November 1, 2020



So….it’s not the last game for MSD in the Yellow #CSK jersey. #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 1, 2020



So, Dhoni just confirmed at the toss that it is 'definitely not' his last game ever. 😎 #CSKvKXIP — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) November 1, 2020

Official confirmation from MS😍 Danny – will this be your last cricket match ever? MSD – Definetly not 💛#definitelynot pic.twitter.com/wZnBdgFes0 — Shradesh Gyawali (@shradesh_tweets) November 1, 2020

Yes. He made it Clear. 💛#definitelynot is the word we wanted to hear. — Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) November 1, 2020

Talking about the match, Ruturaj Gaikwad’s third consecutive fifty powered CSK to a 9-wicket win over KXIP. In pursuit of a 154-run target, Gaikwad and du Plessis stitched an 82-run stand for the opening wicket. Ruturaj was the top-scorer as he remained unbeaten on 62. Ambati Rayudu contributed with an unbeaten 30 runs.

Earlier, after put in to bat first, Deepak Hooda smashed an unbeaten 62 off 39 balls and guided KXIP to 153/6 in their stipulated 20 overs. Punjab went through a batting collapse despite having a brisk start.

For CSK, Lungi Ngidi was among wickets as he returned with the figures of 3/39 in four overs. He first removed both the Kings XI openers, KL Rahul (29) and Mayank Agarwal (26), and then got rid of James Neesham (2). Ravindra Jadeja (1/17), Imran Tahir (1/24) and Shardul Thakur (1/27) picked up a wicket each.