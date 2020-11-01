MS Dhoni confirms playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2021

CSK skipper MS Dhoni will play in the IPL next year.

Dhoni clarified the same at the toss while speaking to Danny Morrison.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni, on Sunday, confirmed during the clash against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) that he will be back with the Yellow brigade in next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“Definitely not,” came the reply from Dhoni, while speaking to Danny Morrison who asked him if he is playing his last match in the yellow jersey.

CSK became the first team to be eliminated from IPL 2020 and will not reach the playoffs for the first time in the eleven seasons they have participated.

Dhoni has been a part of the Chennai-based franchise since 2008, except the two seasons with Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS).

CSK CEO had also confirmed that Dhoni will play

Earlier, the CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan had also confirmed that MS Dhoni would play in the 2021 edition of the IPL. He had even quashed the rumours of changing their captain. “Yes definitely I’m very confident that Dhoni will lead CSK in 2021. He has won three titles for us in the IPL. This is the 1st year we have not qualified for the playoffs, no other team has done that,” he had said.