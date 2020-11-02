IPL 2020: England women cricketer Alexandra Hartley reacts after receiving her RCB jersey

Hartley regularly shows her support for IPL and team RCB on Twitter.

Virat Kohli and Yuzvendra Chahal are Hartley's favourite players in RCB.

Indian Premier League (IPL), over the course of the last 13 years, has been a truly global entity. Not only the Indian players but cricketers from across the globe look forward to feature in the cash-rich tournament.

There are particularly two things that make the IPL so successful – the standard of competition and its fans. The IPL keeps taking its quality a notch higher every year, and the excitement among the fans keeps building.

From supporting their favourite players and teams to tapping their feet on the various songs of the tournament, IPL is an absolute mix of sport and glamour.

The cricketers who do not feature in the IPL also switch on their TV sets to become a part of the extravaganza.

Alexandra Hartley, England women’s cricket team all-rounder, follows the IPL judiciously and regularly takes to Twitter to show her support for the tournament and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Ahead of RCB’s last-league match of the IPL 2020, Hartley expressed her delight by sharing the picture of the signed RCB jersey she received on Monday. She also wished good luck to the RCB leg-spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal, for the crucial encounter against Delhi Capitals (DC).

“Huge thank you to @RCBTweets & @Ajith_tweets for my signed shirt! Massive game for the boys today! Good luck @yuzi_chahal #IPL2020 #RCBvsDC #PlayBold,” tweeted Hartley.

If RCB beat DC on Monday, they will qualify for the playoffs for the first time in four years and would meet Mumbai Indians (MI) in the first qualifier. They can even go through with a defeat. Like Capitals, a large chunk of NRR of Bangalore was shaved off following their heavy defeat on Saturday (October 31).

The Virat Kohli-led side needs to keep the losing margin against Capitals within a particular margin so that their NRR stays ahead of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have a higher NRR of all the teams that can reach 14 points.