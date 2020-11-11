IPL 2020 final: Ranveer Singh, Huma Qureshi and other Bollywood celebs react to MI’s victory over DC

On Tuesday, Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals to become the champions of IPL 2020.

Post MI's win, Bollywood celebs were seen rejoicing over the victory of their favourite team.

Mumbai Indians (MI) thrashed Delhi Capitals (DC) by five wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. Not just Mumbaikars, but fans across the nation were seen celebrating MI’s victory from their homes amid the COVID-19 scare.

Trent Boult’s magnificent opening spell and captain Rohit Sharma’s brilliant half-century in his 200th outing in the IPL steered the Mumbai-based franchise to their fifth title.

Joining the fans in celebrating MI’s triumph was Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. The actor took to Instagram and performed a rap from his film ‘Gully Boy’ to wish MI on their record win.

As for the clash, MI chased down the 156 run-target in 18.4 overs. They won the back to back titles.

Mumbai Indians are the only team to win consecutive IPL trophies since Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2010 and 2011.

Moreover, Huma Qureshi, Amitabh Bachchan, Suniel Shetty and Saiyami Kher among others also reacted to MI’s historic win by sharing posts on their respective Twitter handles in which they once again rooted for Mumbai.

T 3617 – YEEEEAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHH ..

MUMBAI INDIANS .. VICTORY FOR THE 5TH TIME .. SIMPLY INCREDIBLE .. 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 10, 2020

Yaasssssssss #MumbaiIndians !!! — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) November 10, 2020