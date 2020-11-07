IPL 2020: Kate Cross uses MS Dhoni’s viral quote to troll RCB and her England teammate Alexandra Hartley

RCB lost to SRH by six wickets and bowed out of the IPL 2020.

England women cricketers had a hilarious banter on Twitter after RCB's exit from the tournament.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) crashed out the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 after losing the Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Abu Dhabi on Friday (November 6). After being put in to bat first, RCB only managed a score 131/7 in their stipulated 20 overs.

Defending a low total is always tough, but the Challengers did take control of things until Jason Holder joined Kane Williamson. The international captains propelled their side to a six-wicket victory by adding an unbeaten 65-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

It was after four years that RCB had qualified for the playoffs and they will hope to continue their run in the next season as well, which is likely to start in late-March of 2021.

Reacting to the Eliminator’s result, former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has opined for a change in RCB’s captaincy and he wants the team owners to replace Virat Kohli. England women cricket team’s fast bowler Kate Cross also reacted to RCB’s defeat and trolled them.

Reacting to a tweet from her teammate Alexandra Hartley, Cross used MS Dhoni’s epic ‘definitely not’ quote to take a dig at RCB. The quote had gone viral on social media earlier this week after Dhoni confirmed that he isn’t retiring from IPL and will continue to lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Alex Hartley: a die-hard RCB fan

Hartley has followed the RCB throughout the IPL and has been one of their ardent supporters. Recently, she lauded Yuzvendra Chahal for his masterful spell of spin-bowling and also reckoned that RCB have the potential to go all the way through to lifting the title.

She wrote, “Loveeee watching @yuzi_chahal bowl! Surely this year is the year for @RCBTweets #PlayBold #IPL2020 #RedRoseTogether.”

Hartley also didn’t forget to wish Kohli on his 32nd birthday. She wrote, “It’s a very special day for all us RCB fans. Wishing @imVkohli a Happy Birthday @RCBTweets #PlayBold #Kohli #ViratKohli.”