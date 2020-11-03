IPL 2020, Match 56: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI & Pitch Report

SRH have to win their last league game against MI to reach the playoffs.

MI, already through to the playoffs, have a narrow advantage in the head-to-head over SRH.

The last league match of IPL 2020 will take place between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. The Orange Army need just two points to set up a clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the eliminator, and they will try to give their best performance to stay alive in the competition.

Mi, on the other hand, will aim to continue their winning streak and head into the playoffs in a positive frame of mind. They had defeated Warner & Co. at this venue earlier in this IPL. Thus, Pollard’s men would be optimistic about completing a double over the Orange Army.

Pitch Report

Though Sharjah has a reputation of hosting high-scoring games given the dimensions of the ground, it hasn’t been too batting-friendly of late.

The pacers have made the ball move around early in the innings. The spinners have also managed to do well at this venue recently, although they could be undone by dew in the latter half of the match.

Wickets in hand will be key for both sides, with 175-180 being a competitive total on this ground.

Playing Combinations

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Probable XI: David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

Mumbai Indians

Probable XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Quinton de Kock/Chris Lynn, Surya Kumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard (c), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult/Mitchell McClenaghan

Head to Head

Played: 15 | SRH won: 07 | MI won: 08

SRH vs MI, IPL T20 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ishan Kishan, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), David Warner, Surya Kumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rashid Khan

Captain: David Warner, Vice-Captain: Ishan Kishan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ishan Kishan (wk), Kane Williamson, David Warner, Surya Kumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder, Hardik Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Rashid Khan

Captain: Surya Kumar Yadav, Vice-Captain: Jason Holder

Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Jonny Bairstow, Mohammad Nabi, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Khaleel Ahmed, Sanjay Yadav, Priyam Garg, Prithvi Raj Yarra.

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard (c), Jayant Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Dhawal Kulkarni, James Pattinson, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Hardik Pandya, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai.