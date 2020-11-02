IPL 2020: Megan Schutt reacts hilariously on Chris Gayle’s dismissal during KXIP vs CSK clash

CSK knocked out KXIP from IPL 2020 after defeating them by 9 wickets on Sunday.

Ruturaj Gaikwad scored his third fifty to end the thirteenth season on a high note.

In the 53rd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by 9 wickets at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

After put into bat first by CSK skipper MS Dhoni, KXIP went through a batting collapse despite having a brisk start. Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi did the early damage as he removed both the openers, KL Rahul (29) and Mayank Agarwal (26). Soon, Nicholas Pooran (2) became the victim of Shardul Thakur and Kings were in deep trouble – 68/3 in 10.4 overs.

Kings’ hopes were now dependent on power-hitter Chris Gayle, who had scored a brilliant 99 in the previous encounter and was looking set to play another heck of an innings. But little did he know that this time around veteran spinner Imran Tahir had some other plans for him.

“Couldn’t have been more plumb:” Megan Schutt

In the 12th over of KXIP innings, Tahir bowled a flatter delivery, and Gayle missed the sweep to be adjudged LBW. Though, the Caribbean batsman went for a review but ended up losing it as the three reds suggested that Gayle was a goner.

Seeing the dismissal, the Australian women cricketer Megan Schutt reacted hilariously on Gayle’s attempt to take review when the ball was clearly hitting the stumps. She took to her official Twitter handle and wrote: “Couldn’t have been more plumb. What a review #CSKvKXIP #Dream11IPL”

Couldn’t have been more plumb 😂 What a review 💁🏼‍♀️ #CSKvKXIP #Dream11IPL

— Megan Schutt (@megan_schutt) November 1, 2020

In the game, Deepak Hooda’s unbeaten 62 off 39 balls guided Punjab to 153 for 6 in their 20 overs. In reply, Ruturaj Gaikwad’s third consecutive fifty helped CSK to chase down the target with seven balls to spare. Gaikwad remained unbeaten on 62, and Ambati Rayudu was not out on 30 runs as CSK won the contest by 9 wickets.