IPL 2020 Playoffs: Qualification scenario for SRH and KKR

DC and RCB have joined MI in the IPL 2020 playoffs.

SRH need to win against MI on Tuesday to qualify in the top-4 stage.

Even after 55 matches, the race to the playoffs is still open in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Two teams are in contention for the one remaining spot.

After the 55th match played between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on Monday, both the teams have progressed to the playoffs with a better net run-rate as compared to that of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

While Mumbai Indians (MI) are the leader of the table, DC have acquired the second place in the standings. Capitals will now take on MI in the first qualifier on Thursday.

RCB, on the other hand, will either finish at No. 3 or No. 4 based on Tuesday’s result between MI and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Now, KKR and SRH are in the race for the fourth spot in the points table.

With seven wins from 14 matches, KKR sits at the fourth spot while SRH are at the fifth position with six wins from 13 games.

Here is the equation for the final playoff spot

For the Sunrisers, the equation is pretty simple. They need to win their final group stage match against the defending champions to qualify for the playoffs.

Their solid NRR of + 0.555 gives them an upper hand, to finish at third spot with a win. With a victory on Tuesday, the David Warner-led side will rise to 14 points, the same as that of Knight Riders, and a better net run rate will get them the final playoff spot.

For KKR, they can only hope that Mumbai wins the clash on Tuesday because if MI manages to do that, then the Eoin Morgan and Co. will sail through to the playoffs.