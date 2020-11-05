IPL 2020, Qualifier 1: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI & Pitch Report

MI will take on DC in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2020.

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium has been a relatively high-scoring venue.

In IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. For the third time, these two sides would be facing each other in the ongoing tournament.

In their first outing, MI defeated DC by five wickets on the back of Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav’s half-centuries. The second meeting was more a one-sided affair as MI rode on Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult’s three-wicket hauls and Ishan Kishan’s (72 not out) blitz to seal a nine-wicket win.

DC, who are coming into this game following a ‘confidence-boosting win’ against Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), though, will be out to make amends and deny MI a hat-trick of wins.

Winner of the match will put their feet into the final while the loser would get one more chance to return to Dubai via Abu Dhabi to feature in the summit clash.

Pitch Report

Dew has played a crucial role in the last leg of the IPL 2020. But if the team bats well in the first innings, then even the toss is taken out of the equation. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) did the same against Rajasthan Royals (RR), but despite that, the team winning the toss is likely to bowl first not to let their bowlers struggle from dew.

Playing Combinations

Mumbai Indians:

Probable XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Surya Kumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Delhi Capitals:

Probable XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Daniel Sams, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

MI vs DC, IPL T20 fantasy suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Surya Kumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin

Captain: Shreyas Iyer, Vice-Captain: Surya Kumar Yadav

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Ajinkya Rahane, Surya Kumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Anrich Nortje

Captain: Quinton de Kock, Vice-Captain: Anrich Nortje

Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Surya Kumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai, Nathan Coulter-Nile

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Harshal Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Praveen Dubey, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Lalit Yadav.