IPL 2020, Qualifier 2: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI & Pitch Report

DC will take on SRH in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2020.

A possible change could happen in SRH if Wriddhiman Saha is deemed fit.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 Qualifier 2 will pit Delhi Capitals (DC) against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Both the teams have taken rather contrasting paths to reach the top four and now only one of them can keep their chance of winning the coveted trophy alive.

The Shreyas Iyer-led DC registered seven wins from their first nine matches and despite the dip in the latter stages of the season, made it to the playoffs. However, they lost four games in a row before beating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the last league stage game to seal a place in the Qualifier 1, where they lost against the defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI).

However, the top two finish after the conclusion of the league-stage has guaranteed them one more shot to reach the final and they will be looking to make the most of it.

SRH, Oo the other hand, had only three wins against their name from the first nine matches. But the David Warner-led side turned the tide and now made it to the Qualifier 2 registering four wins on the bounce – RCB in the Eliminator and against MI, RCB and DC (in the league stage).

Pitch Report

As seen in the Eliminator, the pitch on offer at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium is slightly on the slower side. While there is some swing with the new ball, the spinners have proven to be deadly on this surface with the square boundaries helping their cause.

With dew playing a big part in the second half of the match, both teams will look to chase after winning the toss.

Playing Combinations

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Probable XI: David Warner, Shreevats Goswami/Wriddhiman Saha, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shabaz Nadeem, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma

Delhi Capitals

Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

DC vs SRH, IPL T20 fantasy suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Kane Williamson, Axar Patel, Jason Holder, Kagiso Rabada, T Natarajan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma

Captain: David Warner, Vice-Captain: Shreyas Iyer

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Jason Holder, Kagiso Rabada, T Natarajan, Anrich Nortje, Shahbaz Nadeem

Captain: Jason Holder, Vice-Captain: Anrich Nortje

Squads

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Daniel Sams, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Shimron Hetmyer, Harshal Patel, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Tushar Deshpande, Avesh Khan, Praveen Dubey, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Lalit Yadav

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Shreevats Goswami (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Vijay Shankar, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Sanjay Yadav, Prithvi Raj Yarra.