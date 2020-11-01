IPL 2020: Ravi Shastri opens up on Gavaskar-Anushka controversy

Ravi Shastri backs Anushka Sharma on controversy with Sunil Gavaskar.

Gavaskar had earlier reiterated that the whole situation was blown out of proportion.

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has expressed his views for the controversy involving his former teammate Sunil Gavaskar and Anushka Sharma, wife of India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli.

Kohli struggled to time the ball in the first few games at the IPL 2020 and Gavaskar opened up about the struggles of the RCB captain on-air. The Mumbai stated, “Sirf Anushka ki bowling ki practice ki hai unhone”, referring to Virat-Anushka’s viral video of playing cricket in their Mumbai residence during the lockdown period.

Though a section also supported Gavaskar, he was slammed left, right and centre by the majority for his remarks.

A month later, Shastri cleared his stance on the whole controversy. The former cricketer backed the Bollywood actress saying that Anushka is entitled to express her opinions if she felt hurt by Gavaskar’s comments.

“If Anushka Sharma felt it, she is entitled to say. Whether the comment made by Sunil Gavaskar is agreeable or not, I would not have gone down that route myself,” Shastri told Times Now.

Nonetheless, after Anushka’s outburst on the whole issue, Gavaskar had defended his statement by clarifying on-air, “I did not make any sexist comment. I said Virat Kohli didn’t get time to practice during the lockdown. We all saw how Virat Kohli was practicing on his terrace and Anushka was bowling to him. I just said Virat only got chance to practice on Anushka’s bowling,” Gavaskar opined.