IPL 2020: Scott Styris picks his best XI of the season; no place for Shikhar Dhawan

Scott Styris has revealed his IPL team of the season.

Styris did not include DC opener Shikhar Dhawan in his best XI.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has reached its closing stage with only one game left in the ongoing season.

Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2020 final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, several cricket experts have started revealing their IPL 2020 team of the season featuring some top performers belonging to different sides. Following the bandwagon, former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris has picked his team of the thirteenth season.

The cricketer-turned-commentator started the proceedings by naming openers of his team in the form of David Warner and KL Rahul. The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) skipper is currently the highest run-scorer of the tournament with 670 runs in 14 games at a remarkable average of 55.83. Warner, on the other hand, has accumulated 548 runs at a strike-rate of 134.64 from 16 matches.

Styris ignored DC opener Shikhar Dhawan, the second-highest run-getter (603) in the competition. Dhawan is only the second batsman after Rahul to reach the 600-run benchmark in IPL 2020. The explosive left-handed batsman has also smashed two centuries in the current season – most by any player.

Rabada, Bumrah to lead bowling attack in Styris’ team

For number three, Styris went with MI batsman Surya Kumar Yadav. He picked Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli for number four. Kohli is the seventh-highest run-getter (466) in the competition, while Surya has so far scored 461 runs.

Among seamers, Styris went with Kagiso Rabada, Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer. Rabada and Bumrah are the two highest wicket-taker bowlers in this season. While Rabada has taken 29 wickets in 16 games, Bumrah has bagged 27 scalps in 14 matches. Archer, on the other hand, ended IPL 2020 with 20 wickets.

High-quality leg-spinners Rashid Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal were the two front line spinners in Styris’ XI along with the presence of Rahul Tewatia as the batting all-rounder. The former Kiwi international also picked MI batter Ishan Kishan in his team.

Here is Scott Styris’ team of the season:

David Warner, KL Rahul, Surya Kumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rashid Khan.