IPL 2020: WATCH – David Warner’s dismissal on review sparks another umpiring controversy

The Eliminator match of IPL 2020 saw David Warner being dismissed in a controversial manner.

Poor umpiring has been making headlines in the ongoing IPL, with Warner incident being another instance.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner’s dismissal on review during the IPL 2020 Eliminator against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) sparked controversy on Friday with some former cricketers, serving as commentators and experts on TV lashing out at the third umpire’s decision.

In the sixth over of the second innings, bowled by RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj, trouble came brewing for SRH as Warner was adjudged ‘caught behind’. Although the initial decision was ‘not out’, upon RCB’’ review, the third umpire decided that there was enough contact of the ball with Warner’s glove and asked the on-field umpire S. Ravi to change his decision and rule the batsman ‘out’.

Commentator Pomie Mbangwa immediately criticised the decision saying it should have been ‘not out’.

“Since the evidence was not conclusive and the on-field decision was not out, it should not have been given out,” Mbangwa said on air. However, soon he added that this was a decision which could have gone either way depending on what people think.

Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris trolled the third umpire for his call in a crucial encounter. “Incredible decision from the third umpire. David Warner every reason to blow up. Original decision not out and never conclusive evidence to overturn,” tweeted Styris.

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, who was commentating with Mbangwa, ended the controversy on TV saying the umpire’s decision needs to be respected.

“That’s fine, I think whichever is the umpire’s decision, is final. But clearly, Virender Sharma shouldn’t go anywhere close to David Warner.”

As per the rules, the third umpire does need a conclusive evidence to overturn the on-field umpire’s decision, which in the case of Warner was never there.

