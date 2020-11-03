IPL 2020: WATCH – ‘Emotional’ Shane Watson bids farewell to CSK fans

Shane Watson scored 299 runs from 11 matches for CSK in IPL 2020.

Before joining CSK in 2018, Watto represented RR and RCB in the IPL.

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson has called time on his IPL playing career. The two-time MVP revealed his decision to the franchise and his teammates after CSK’s final fixture of the IPL 2020 against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday (November 1).

Watson also bid farewell to CSK fans in a short video posted on Twitter. Speaking via CSK’s official handle, Watson said, “Hello everyone, the Yellow Army! I just want to announce to everyone that this year for CSK has been my last year in playing cricket.”

Watto looked visibly emotional, drawing an end to a decorated career. “I am going to be retiring from all kinds from now. It’s a very emotional time”, he quipped.

“Grateful for your love and support through the last three years. You never know what’s going to happen in the future, if I am still involved in some way.

“Hope I have given back to you all for all the support you have given me,” said Watson, who had retired from international cricket in 2016,” the 29-year-old added.

Watson also spoke to fans via his official YouTube channel. The Ipswich-born revealed that he made his mind to play for Australia the day his mother took him to a Test match at the tender age of five.

“The first people I want to thank is my mum and dad, who did everything they could to make me realize my dream. My mum and dad sacrificed so much,” he said.

He went on to thank his sister and wife. He also thanked his teams, coaches, mentors and teammates.

“To think that I am finishing up my playing days as a 39-years-old after all of my injury setbacks that I had along the way, I feel so ridiculously fortunate.”

Watson also mentioned that his journey would never have been possible without his cricketing icons.

In IPL 2020, Watson travelled to United Arab Emirates (UAE) and scored 299 runs from 11 matches at a strike rate of 121.05. CSK finished their campaign at the seventh spot with 12 points from 14 matches. In their last three matches, they stitched together an unbeaten run.