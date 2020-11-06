IPL 2020: WATCH – Jasprit Bumrah rattles Shikhar Dhawan’s timber with a toe-crushing yorker

Jasprit Bumrah bowled a sensational yorker to dismiss Shikhar Dhawan in Qualifer 1 of IPL 2020.

Dhawan couldn't open his account and DC were reduced to 0/3 in the second over.

Shikhar Dhawan, the Delhi Capitals (DC) left-handed opener, registered another duck in IPL during Qualifier 1 against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday. Dhawan, who last month scored consecutive centuries in the 2020 IPL, has plummeted to a new low – registering his third duck of the season.

In Thursday’s IPL encounter between the top two teams, the southpaw was castled by a peach of a delivery from Jasprit Bumrah in the first over of second innings. It was a toe-crushing yorker which went on to crash into the base of Dhawan’s timber.

Chasing 201, the Capitals lost their third wicket without a run on the board. Prior to that, New Zealand pacer Trent Boult started the carnage with the wickets of Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane. Needless to say that the duo of Boult and Bumrah left the Capitals in the doldrums.

Here’s the video:

Tomorrow night on the @SkyCricket IPL Cricket Show myself and @robkey612 discuss if @Jaspritbumrah93 is the best bowler across all 3 formats in world cricket right now .. any one beg to differ ?? pic.twitter.com/DLm36pnT7h — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) November 5, 2020



Bumrah also won the ‘Player of the Match’ award as he ended up with his best figures in T20 cricket (4-1-14-4). Apart from Dhawan, the Ahmedabad-born even picked the crucial wickets of DC captain Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, who scored his third fifty in the ongoing IPL, and Daniel Sams.

On the back of Bumrah’s spell, MI reached the final to be played at the same venue. For DC, they will now face the winner of the Eliminator in the Qualifier 2 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.