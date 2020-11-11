IPL 2020: WATCH – MI’s Surya Kumar Yadav sacrifices his wicket for Rohit Sharma after a mix-up against DC

Surya Kumar showed team spirit after he sacrificed his wicket for captain Rohit.

Later, MI successfully defeated DC by five wickets to win the IPL 2020 final.

On Tuesday, Mumbai Indians (MI) thrashed Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 to win their fifth IPL title.

After electing to bat first, DC scored 156/7 runs in their allotted 20 overs. In response, MI chased down the target in 18.4 overs.

During their chase, MI skipper Rohit Sharma and number three batsman Surya Kumar Yadav got involved in a terrible mix-up resulting in the latter losing his wicket. It all happened in the 11th over when Rohit tried to grab a quick single but Surya Kumar wasn’t interested.

Surya tried to send back his skipper, but it was too late as Rohit had already come close to the non-strikers’ end. It looked as if Rohit was a goner there, but Surya showed large heart and selflessly sacrificed his wicket by leaving his crease. The MI middle-order batsman scored 19 runs off 20 deliveries.

Watch the video here:

“Don’t mind sacrificing my wicket for Rohit”: Surya on the run-out

After the incident, on-air commentators, teammates and fans everyone hailed Surya for showing the selfless nature and team man spirit as he forwent the wicket for his captain.

Veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle heaped praises on Surya for showing no emotion even after realising it was Rohit’s misjudgement.

“Excellent from @surya_14kumar. Realised it was the captain’s mistake but showed no emotion as he sacrificed his wicket in an IPL final,” tweeted Harsha.

Excellent from @surya_14kumar. Realised it was the captain's mistake but showed no emotion as he sacrificed his wicket in an IPL final.

— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 10, 2020

Senior cricketer Manoj Tiwary exhibited his respect for the gesture shown by Surya in the match.

“Respect bro. Not many would do that which you did @surya_14kumar #IPLfinal #MIvsDC,” Manoj wrote on the micro-blogging website.

After the match, Surya was asked about the mix-up in the middle with Rohit. The MI batsman won several hearts with his answer. The Pune-lad said that he doesn’t mind sacrificing his wicket for the captain.

“Rohit was batting very well at that moment. Most importantly he has been anchoring the innings a lot since the first game. I don’t mind sacrificing my wicket for him at all,” said Surya in the post-match interview.