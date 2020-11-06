IPL 2020 – WATCH: Rahul Chahar takes a magnificent juggling catch to dismiss Axar Patel

MI defeated DC by 57 runs to seal a berth for IPL 2020 final.

Rahul took a magnificent juggling catch off DC all-rounder Axar Patel in Qualifier 1.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) once again showed why they are one of the hot favourites to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 title as the four-time winners crushed Delhi Capitals (DC) by 57 runs to seal their berth for the final. While most of the MI bowlers performed well in Qualifier 1 on Thursday (November 5), it was a rare failure for leg-spinner Rahul Chahar – who conceded 35 runs in 2 overs.

Chahar’s day may well have ended on a bitter note if not for an opportunity to redeem himself in the final over of the match. The 21-year-old ran to his right to complete a catch off a mishit from Axar Patel. However, he could not get his hands around the ball in a proper manner, forcing him to juggle thrice to complete the catch. While many players would have failed to hold on to the ball due to the momentum generated, Rahul ensured proper execution in a praiseworthy manner.

Here is the video:

Jasprit Bumrah records his best T20 figures

Talking about the context of the match, despite Rohit Sharma (0) and Kieron Pollard (0) failing to contribute with the bat, MI posted a huge total of 200/5 on the board. After being invited to bat first, MI lost Rohit’s wicket in the 2nd over itself when the skipper was trapped in front of the wickets by Ravichandran Ashwin.

Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav then went on to add 78 runs for the second wicket. Later in the innings, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya provided Mumbai with a late flourish in the death overs to help their team reach the 200-run mark.

In reply, Trent Boult andJasprit Bumrah ripped through DC’s top-order as Shreyas Iyer’s men got off to a horrible start as they lost three wickets with no runs on board. Marcus Stoinis and Axar played crucial knocks but DC eventually fell short of the target by a huge margin.

Bumrah won the ‘Player of the Match’ award for his stunning performance. The India pacer took four wickets for just 14 runs in his full quota of four overs.