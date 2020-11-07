IPL 2020 – WATCH: RCB’s Moeen Ali gets run out off a free-hit against SRH; netizens go crazy

Moeen Ali's weird dismissal grabbed the attention of fans in RCB vs SRH clash.

SRH won the contest by 6-wickets to eliminate RCB from IPL 2020.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Moeen Ali’s rare mode of dismissal in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 Eliminator against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) became a big talking point on social media. Ali got out for a golden duck on a free-hit ball.

The fans were not able to believe the manner in which Ali was dismissed and no wonder it grabbed maximum eyeballs during the game.

Ali walked into the middle after the wicket of Aaron Finch in the 11th over of the innings. SRH left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem bowled a front-foot no-ball to AB de Villiers, and he took a single to get off the strike. Now, it was Ali’s turn to face the free hit. It was undoubtedly a golden opportunity for the southpaw to open his account, but then something unusual happened.

Nadeem bowled a full delivery outside off, and Ali smashed it straight to Rashid Khan, positioned at the extra-cover. The English cricketer decided to steal a quick single, but Rashid showed his lightning-quick avatar in the field and smashed the stumps through a direct hit to end Ali’s innings.

Watch the video here:

Moeen Ali 0 (1) manages to get out off a free hit. Doesn't hit it that well, runs, and Rashid Khan throws down the stumps. #RCB 62/4 (10.4) #ipl2020 #SRHvRCB pic.twitter.com/SrjXSsvC7J

— Paul Watson 🇿🇦🌍🇮🇪🇿🇼💕🏏 (@watsonmpaul) November 6, 2020

Ali’s dismissal on a free-hit attracted a lot of fans as they flooded the internet with hilarious memes and funny feedback.

Here’s how netizens reacted:

Virat To Moeen Ali after he is run out off a Free Hit#IPL2020 #RCBvSRH #SRH pic.twitter.com/Q5LBuDk4NP — Shazz (@shah5981) November 6, 2020

#RCBvSRH

*You can't get out off a Free Hit delivery* *Le Moeen Ali – pic.twitter.com/tVfgFGAXT8 — Sassy_Naari (@sassy_naari) November 6, 2020



ICC Rules : You Can't get out on Freehit *le Moeen Ali pic.twitter.com/txpoi3uSnX — priteshhhhhhh (@ParmarPrit2) November 6, 2020

I love Moeen Ali, but it is so on brand to literally get out off a free hit. — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) November 6, 2020

Moeen ali gets run-out on a free hit ball, scoring zero runs : pic.twitter.com/63WZmY9ayJ — 🔥 A M A N (@theamankibaat) November 6, 2020

Golden Duck off a Free Hit. Only RCB could have done this in playoffs. Respect. — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) November 6, 2020

Moeen ali got run out on free hit at this crucial stage

Virat Kohli to Moeen Ali- #RCBvSRH pic.twitter.com/N4YigyaJyl — Himanshu ranjan (@Himansh71663914) November 6, 2020

*Still a better runner than Moeen Ali* pic.twitter.com/HtGfTbDpM3 — Priyanshu Singh 🇮🇳 (@priyanshu_tweet) November 6, 2020

*as soon as rcb enters playoffs* virat kohli: pic.twitter.com/4dJfYJlj3m — ex capt. (@thephukdi) November 6, 2020

Moeen Ali to the bowler and Rashid Khan when he got runout on 1st ball (free hit) #SRHvsDC #RCBvSRH #EeSalaCupNamde pic.twitter.com/nCTHtliCFV — Rajat Kandpal (@RajatKandpal7) November 6, 2020

#RCBvSRH

Moeen Ali gets run out on Free Hit Rcbians- 👇 pic.twitter.com/zA70Lcuw1G — Ishanvi🥀 (@sassy_weirdo_) November 6, 2020

After getting Run Out on a free hit, Moeen Ali be like.

😂😂😂😂🤣🤣#RCBvSRH #MoeenAli pic.twitter.com/B40p78NZuX — Mannoj (@SarcasticMannoj) November 6, 2020

On Free hit you can get RUNOUT… #RCBvSRH — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 6, 2020

To give away a wicket from a first ball free-hit has to be cruellest turn of fate for RCB. Moment of absolute madness from Moeen Ali.

And what a throw from Rashid Khan! — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) November 6, 2020

Why was Moeen Ali taking a walk in the park? Embarrassing — No (@RootKanal) November 6, 2020

Fans: RCB should show intent in MO

RCB: Ok

.

.

.

.

.

.

*gets run out on a free hit* #RCBvSRH — Manya (@CSKian716) November 6, 2020

If love is free hit, I am Moeen Ali — Rakesh Koothrapalli (@summairrakesh) November 6, 2020

Moeen Ali run out on a free hit,

Best blooper of this #IPL 😂 — Batman (@thirdwisemonkey) November 6, 2020

In the match, RCB scored only 131/7 runs in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to De Villiers, who smashed 56 off 43 deliveries.

In reply, SRH chased down the target with 6 wickets in hand. Kane Williamson scored his second half-century of the season to take the Orange Army over the finish line.

With the victory, RCB have been eliminated from the tournament. Now, SRH will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the second qualifier at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday (November 08).