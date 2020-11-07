IPL 2020 – WATCH: RCB’s Moeen Ali gets run out off a free-hit against SRH; netizens go crazy

Posted On
Moeen Ali run out (Screengrab: Iplt20)

  • Moeen Ali's weird dismissal grabbed the attention of fans in RCB vs SRH clash.

  • SRH won the contest by 6-wickets to eliminate RCB from IPL 2020.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Moeen Ali’s rare mode of dismissal in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 Eliminator against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) became a big talking point on social media. Ali got out for a golden duck on a free-hit ball.


The fans were not able to believe the manner in which Ali was dismissed and no wonder it grabbed maximum eyeballs during the game.

Ali walked into the middle after the wicket of Aaron Finch in the 11th over of the innings. SRH left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem bowled a front-foot no-ball to AB de Villiers, and he took a single to get off the strike. Now, it was Ali’s turn to face the free hit. It was undoubtedly a golden opportunity for the southpaw to open his account, but then something unusual happened.


Nadeem bowled a full delivery outside off, and Ali smashed it straight to Rashid Khan, positioned at the extra-cover. The English cricketer decided to steal a quick single, but Rashid showed his lightning-quick avatar in the field and smashed the stumps through a direct hit to end Ali’s innings.

Watch the video here:

Ali’s dismissal on a free-hit attracted a lot of fans as they flooded the internet with hilarious memes and funny feedback.


Here’s how netizens reacted:


In the match, RCB scored only 131/7 runs in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to De Villiers, who smashed 56 off 43 deliveries.

In reply, SRH chased down the target with 6 wickets in hand. Kane Williamson scored his second half-century of the season to take the Orange Army over the finish line.

With the victory, RCB have been eliminated from the tournament. Now, SRH will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the second qualifier at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday (November 08).

CATEGORY: IPL, Moeen Ali, Video

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.