IPL 2020 – WATCH: Rohit Sharma’s heartfelt gesture for young Rahul Chahar after MI’s impressive win over DC

Chahar conceded 35 runs in the two overs he bowled against DC.

Rohit was spotted asking Chahar to lead the team into the dressing room after the match.

Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult were among the wickets after Suryakumar Yadav scored 51 off 38 balls and Ishan Kishan (55 off 30) along with Hardik Pandya (37 not out off 14) hit a flurry of sixes as Mumbai Indians (MI) registered a clinical 57-run win over Delhi Capitals (DC) to reach the final of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Asked to bat first, MI posted 200/5 on the board. In reply, the Capitals were restricted for 143 for 8 as Bumrah (4/14) registered his best bowling figures in T20 cricket. Boult (2/9) picked a couple of wickets while Krunal Pandya (1/22) and Kieron Pollard (1/36) settled with a wicket apiece. But against the Shreyas Iyer-led side, leg-spinner Rahul Chahar had an indifferent day. In the two overs he bowled, Chahar was taken for as many as 35 overs and he wasn’t entrusted to complete his quota.

It goes without saying that Chahar’s confidence wouldn’t have skyrocketed. In the meantime, MI captain Rohit Sharma had a heartwarming gesture for Chahar.

After MI’s emphatic victory at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the 33-year-old was seen asking Chahar to lead the team towards the dressing room. Not to forget, Chahar has been a key bowler for MI in IPL 2020 and it was one of those rare matches where he was taken to the cleaners. The uncapped bowler has claimed 15 wickets in as many matches for MI in UAE so far.

Here’s the video:

Mi will compete against the winner of Qualifier 2 in IPL 2020 final on November 10 at the same venue.