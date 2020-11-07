IPL 2020 – WATCH: T Natarajan stuns AB de Villiers with an unplayable yorker

T Natarajan delivered an inch-perfect yorker to remove AB de Villiers' middle-stump.

De Villiers' 56 off 43 was the only bright spot in RCB's batting line up.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s left-arm pacer T Natarajan stood tall as he stunned Royal Challengers Bangalore’s star batsman AB de Villiers with an unplayable yorker in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Friday.

Continuing his sublime form and having bowled the most number of yorkers in the ongoing tournament, Natarajan came onto bowl the 18th over and picked the prized wicket of the South African with a peach of a delivery, cramping the batsman for space. De Villiers was left stunned with Natarajan’s brilliance and walked back to the dugout for 43-ball 56 laced.

The Sunrisers produced a sensational bowling effort to restrict a batting-heavy RCB to a modest 131 for seven.

Due to an ordinary target, the game was very much in favour of SRH only from starting, but it went deep and got interesting towards the end. RCB spinners tried their best to keep the game very much alive, but the Orange Army was also in the mood to finish it in their favour.

The firm stand set up by Kane Williamson (50 not out off 44) and Jason Holder (24 not out off 20) towards the end took SRH over the finish line. Williamson’s knock remained too essential in pushing the Sunrisers towards the victory zone. He was named as the ‘Player of the Match’ for his efforts. After their decent win over RCB, SRH will next face Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2020 on Sunday (November 8).

Here’s the video: