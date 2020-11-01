IPL 2020: ‘You can say Ben Stokes as well’ – Jofra Archer discloses his favourite Hindi word

Ben Stokes involved in a hilarious banter with Jofra Archer.

Archer talked about the Hindi cuss word which was made famous by Kohli.

England speedster Jofra Archer and all-rounder Ben Stokes are currently plying their trade for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the IPL 2020 in the UAE. They are the most important players in their team. Archer is the spearhead of their bowling attack while Stokes opens the batting along with Robin Uthappa.

In an off-time between the matches, both played a round of rapid-fire questions between them. It was fun to see the two interact and have a laugh with each other.

Here’s the conversation between the two English cricketers

Stokes asked Archer a question that got the attention which it deserved, “What is your favourite Hindi word?” and also commented that, “Not sure you can say that” before Archer answered to his question and both burst into laughter. Archer said, “Yeah, No I cannot, I cannot.” Both the overseas players have learned popular Hindi curse words from their Indian teammates, so they were not ready to speak those words on camera.

Jofra then revealed that the word ‘Jaldi’ could be considered as his favourite Hindi word. Following this, Archer took a hilarious dig at Stokes by saying that his name has become his favourite Hindi word as well. He said: “You can say Ben Stokes as well.”

To which, Stokes replied: “My name has been turned into a Hindi word.”

Archer, here, referred to the Hindi cuss word which was made famous by Team India and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli. As the word sounds similar to ‘Ben Stokes’, the cricket fanatics jokingly refer to the English all-rounder whenever someone uses that word on the field.