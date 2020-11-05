Irfan Pathan opens up on what captain MS Dhoni of 2010-11 would tell MSD of 2020

Dhoni managed to score just 200 runs in 14 games in IPL 2020.

Irfan Pathan gave his opinion on what MS Dhoni of 2010-11 would have told MSD of present.

The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had a forgetful season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 as they failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in their history. CSK was the first team to get knocked out of the playoffs-race after losing eight games out of 12 this season. Skipper Dhoni’s poor form with the bat was one of the primary reasons behind CSK’s failure.

Dhoni, who returned to competitive cricket after a long gap of 14 months, struggled to time the ball with his bat. In fact, he failed to score a single half-century in the entire tournament for the first time in his IPL career. He managed to add only 200 runs to his name with a poor average of 25. Apart from Faf Du Plessis and Ravindra Jadeja, all other CSK batsmen continued to disappoint throughout the T20 extravaganza.

In the same light, former Indian bowler Irfan Pathan opined on Dhoni’s struggles and has suggested what Dhoni of 2010-11 would have told the Dhoni of 2020. As per the southpaw, the MSD of 2010 or 2011 would have asked the current Dhoni to perform better in the next IPL season and come up with better fitness and form.

“If we talk about the next season alone, I was thinking in my mind after seeing MS Dhoni playing the entire season for CSK, what the captain MS Dhoni of 2010 or 2011 would be telling the MS Dhoni of 2020 in this situation,” Irfan said speaking on Star Sports.

“He would have said to come next year with better fitness and performance and it is clear that he will do that as well, that is the expectation,” he added.

Pathan sounded hopeful that Dhoni would make a great comeback next year. It is pretty clear now that the Ranchi-born cricketer will be coming back in the upcoming season. The captain, since the inaugural season of IPL, is not ready to leave his team in the struggling phase.

His “definitely not” after being asked whether it is his last match with CSK, during the toss, has caused a great sense of excitement among the fans. He would be awaited by his fans and followers with the utmost eagerness next year.