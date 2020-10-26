IPL 2020: MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi pens an emotional post after CSK gets knocked out from playoffs race

After RR's win over MI, Sakshi Dhoni penned an emotional poem on social media for CSK.

For the first time in IPL history, CSK failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday, despite registering a comprehensive win over Royals Challengers Bangalore (RCB), became the first team to get knocked out from the IPL 2020 playoffs race.

This all happened after Rajasthan Royals (RR), who were placed at the last position in the points table ahead of Sunday’s double-header, registered a convincing win over the defending champions Mumbai Indians, which took them to sixth spot in the standings.

CSK failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in the IPL history. After their fate was sealed, Dhoni’s wife Sakshi took to Twitter to post a heart-warming poem for all the CSK fans.

In the post, Sakshi emphasised that it’s just a game after and “you win some and lose some” but “CSK were winners then and are winners now”.

CSK’s official Twitter handle also retweeted Sakshi’s poem on their timeline with the caption “The Queen’s scroll says it all. #WhistlePodu #Yellove.”

Earlier, in the day match, the Super Kings produced one of their best performances of the season as they outclassed Virat Kohli & Co. at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium to keep themselves mathematically alive in the competition.

However, CSK fans’ optimism turned grey by the night as they saw Ben Stokes-inspired RR pull off a remarkable chase to knock out last year’s runners-up from the playoff race.

After RR’s win, CSK once again dropped to the bottom of the table with just eight points from 12 games.