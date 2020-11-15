“I’ve faced a lot of short bowling in my life”: Steve Smith all set to face Indian pacers in Australia

Steve Smith is ready to face the short-pitched bowling from Indian pacers in the upcoming series.

The Australia vs India Test leg will begin from December 17.

Cricket fans are eagerly waiting for Australia vs India Test series, starting from December 17 in Adelaide. Last time India toured Australia, they managed to win the Test series for the first time in their cricketing history. However, the home team missed their two mainstays, David Warner and Steve Smith. Both could not take part in the red-ball battle as they were facing a one-year ban due to the ball-tampering saga.

But this year, both the batters will be seen in the action and former Aussie skipper Smith is, in fact, is ready to face the music provided by the Indian pacers. The Sydney-lad is not in a mood to back down from the challenge as he is prepared to tackle the short bowling display.

Smith said that he has faced a lot of short-pitched bowling in his life and in the upcoming series it could very well work in Australia’s favour.

“If teams are trying to get me out like that it’s probably a big benefit for the team because it takes a lot out of people’s bodies if you continually bowl short,” said Smith as quoted by HT.

“I’ve faced a lot of short bowling in my life, and I haven’t had too many stresses with it. I suppose we’ll just wait and see,” he added.

“Others might not be able to replicate Neil Wagner magic”: Smith

Not so long ago, during the Test series against New Zealand, Smith was dismissed by left-arm pacer Neil Wagner four times.

The Kiwi speedster kept his attack with short-pitched deliveries aimed at Smith’s body. The New South Wales batsman acknowledged that Wagner executed the strategy well, but others may not be able to replicate that.

“It’s no dramas for me. I just play the game and sum up the conditions, how they’re trying to get me out and being able to counter that. I mean, a few different oppositions have tried it, and they’ve certainly found it more difficult to (execute it) the way Wagner did. He’s got an amazing skill set where his speeds go up and down… everything is between your ribs and your head,” Smith added further.