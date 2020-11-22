KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal reacts to Natasha Stankovic’s loved-up photo with Hardik Pandya

Hardik and Natasa keep their fans updated with adorable pictures on social media.

Rahul's rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty also liked Natasa's picture on Instagram.

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic are one of the most talked and searched couples on the internet in last one year.

They have been giving fans major couple goals ever since their engagement in Dubai on New Year year.

Recently, Hardik was all heart for his beautiful wife after she uploaded another lovely photo on her social media account. The Serbian diva often shares adorable pictures and short video clips with her family on Instagram.

Taking cognisance of the photo uploaded by the love of his life, Hardik dropped two heart emojis in the comment section. Hardik’s Team India teammates KL Rahul and Yuzvendra Chahal also showered their blessings to the ‘cute’ couple.

Rahul’s rumoured girlfriend and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty also liked Natasa’s picture.

Hardik and Natasa welcomed their first baby on July 30. The proud mother recently celebrated her son Agastya’s 3 months birthday with a cake-cutting ceremony at home.

On the work front, all-rounder Hardik is all set to make a comeback in international cricket with the upcoming bilateral ODI series against Australia. Team India led by Virat Kohli will play three ODIs, three T20I and four Test matches in their two-month long-tour Down Under.