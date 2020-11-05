KXIP boss Preity Zinta shares an emotional note after her team’s exit from IPL 2020

Preity Zinta thanked KXIP supporters for being there all the time.

KXIP finished IPL 2020 at number six in the points table.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) ended their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 journey at sixth place in the points table. After winning just one out of their first six matches, KXIP exhibited a superb fightback by winning five games in a row.

Despite a late surge in the thirteenth season of the cash-rich league, KXIP couldn’t make their way into the playoffs as they lost their last two league matches against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

After the franchise bowed out of the tournament, co-owner Preity Zinta penned down an emotional note for the fans. She took to Twitter and promised the supporters that they would come back stronger in the next season.

“Time to say goodbye to #IPL & Dubai. Not the season we hoped for, but we will come back bigger, better & stronger So many thrills, heart attacks, highs, lows & memorable moments. It’s been a shorter run than what we hoped for,” tweeted Zinta.

Zinta further expressed her gratitude to KXIP fans for standing behind the team and kept on supporting the KL Rahul led-side in their highs and lows during the tournament.

“But I wanna thank all the fans of @lionsdenkxip for standing by us & supporting us through thick n thin. Thank you for being so awesome. You guys are the wind beneath our wings #Goodbye #Ipl2020 #Dream11IPL #Saddapunjab” Zinta wrote in her second tweet.

Rahul leading the run-scorer list

Kings XI skipper Rahul is currently at the top in leading run-scorers list of this season. The 28-year-old has amassed 670 runs at a phenomenal average of 55.83 and strike-rate of 129.34.

Rahul has smashed six fifty-plus scores, including a century. He has slammed 58 fours and 23 sixes in the thirteenth season of the lucrative league.

The second spot in the list is occupied by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner who has so far accumulated 529 runs with four fifties. SRH qualified into the playoffs after defeating Mumbai Indians (MI) in the last league match of IPL 2020. If SRH gets into the finals, then they will play all the three games, and in that case, Warner has all the chance to surpass Rahul.