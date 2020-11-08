‘KXIP won this IPL, by a lot’: Wasim Jaffer trolls Donald Trump after Joe Biden wins the US Elections 2020

Wasim Jaffer took a dig at Donald Trump after the latter's loss in US elections.

Jaffer was the batting coach of Kings XI Punjab in the ongoing IPL.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) batting coach Wasim Jaffer has upped his social media game. Jaffer, quite contrast to his personality, throughout the IPL 2020 showcased his wit and humour on Twitter.

The former Indian Test opener has now come up with another hilarious tweet. On Saturday, Jaffer quoted Donald Trump’s tweet in which the outgoing US President claimed that he ‘won the election by a lot’. According to news agency The Associated Press, Trump is set to bow out of White House after Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 US Elections.

Meanwhile, Jaffer quoted the tweet and wrote, “KXIP WON THIS IPL, BY A LOT! #bidenharis2020 #ipl2020.”

For the uninitiated, KXIP failed to reach the playoffs once again after finishing the league stage with six wins from 14 games. The Punjab-based franchise commenced their campaign on a disastrous note and had managed to win just one of their first seven games. For one reason or another, they were ending up on the wrong side of the result.

However, under the captaincy of KL Rahul, KXIP managed to pull things off tremendously in the second half of the tournament and won five games on the trot to revive their playoffs hopes. Kings XI had their destiny in their own hands after those five wins coupled with other teams’ struggles towards the business end of the season. Victory in the last two games or even one would have seen them make it to the playoffs.