LaLiga congratulates Rohit Sharma on winning his 6th IPL title

The Spanish Football League La Liga congratulated their brand ambassador Rohit Sharma on Twitter after he led Mumbai Indians (MI) to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 title triumph.

MI defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by five wickets on Tuesday to clinch their fifth IPL trophy. Rohit is not only the most successful captain in the tournament’s history but also the player with the most IPL trophies. He won his first IPL title under the captaincy of Adam Gilchrist with Deccan Chargers in 2009 and then went on to seal the title as MI skipper in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

#LaLiga congratulates Brand Ambassador @ImRo45 on winning his 6th Indian Premier League title as captain. 🏆🇮🇳 A big congratulations to all the @IPL fans out there! 🏏 pic.twitter.com/NdqRCC2YK6 — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) November 11, 2020



In the IPL 2020 final, after being asked to bowl first by DC skipper Shreyas Iyer, MI restricted their opponents to 156/7 at the batting-friendly Dubai surface.

Captain Rohit then anchored the chase with a 51-ball 68 as the Mumbai-based franchise defended their title with eight balls to spare.

“I’m quite happy with how things went the whole season. We said at the start that we need the winning habit. We couldn’t have asked for anything more, right on the money from ball 1 and we never looked back,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

“I think a lot of credit goes to the people who worked behind the scenes – often they go unnoticed. Our work started long before the IPL started, and we wanted to make sure we filled the gaps in previous seasons,” added Rohit while praising the efforts of his team’s support staff.