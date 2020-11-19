Mark Taylor selects his Australia XI for Day-Night Test against India

Mark Taylor announced his Australia XI for the upcoming Test series against India.

Taylor picked two promising uncapped players in his side.

Australia’s legendary batsman Mark Taylor has revealed his Australia’s playing XI for the upcoming Day-Night Test against India. The former Aussie skipper has named David Warner and uncapped player Will Pucovski as openers of the team.

In recent days, Pucovski has grabbed a lot of headlines with his brilliant display of high-class batting in the ongoing Sheffield Shield 2020-21. Due to his magnificent show in the domestic circuit, Pucovski has also been named in the 17-man squad picked by Cricket Australia (CA) for the red-ball series against India.

While playing for Victoria, Pucovski has played 2 matches, scoring 495 runs at a breath-taking average of 247.50 with two double hundreds. Taylor heaped praises on Pucovski and said that he has the potential to be a player for the next decade.

“I would play Will Pucovski and leave Joe Burns out. Burns averages 38 in Test cricket. He’s been a good solid player for Australia without being a great one. I think its time to play young Pucovski. He said he’s ready. He has made two double hundreds. He has the potential to be a player for the next decade,” said Taylor at nine.com.au.

Taylor picks uncapped Cameron Green as 13th man

For the middle-order, Taylor went with Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Wade and Travis Head. The 56-year-old named Tim Paine as the captain of his team.

Among seamers, Taylor picked Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins. At the same time, the former Aussie opener selected Nathan Lyon for the spinner’s spot.

Taylor also named James Pattinson as 12th member and another uncapped player Cameron Green as 13th man.

Just like Pucovski, Green too had a pretty good domestic season. The 21-year-old has played 4 matches for Western Australia, in which the all-rounder has scored 363 runs at an impressive average of 72.60 with one century and two half-tons.

Taylor, while picking Green as 13th man, opined that the Western Australian would play for Australia in future.

“I have picked Cameron Green as the 13th man. He bats in the middle-order and bowls really well. He is a really good all-rounder. He will play for Australia in future,” added Taylor.

Here is Mark Taylor’s Australia XI:

Tim Paine (c, wk), David Warner, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Will Pucovski, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon.

James Pattinson (12th player), Cameron Green (13th player).