Nicholas Pooran gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Kathrina Miguel

Nicholas Pooran announced his engagement on Tuesday.

The southpaw is currently in New Zealand for the upcoming T20I series against the Black Caps.

West Indies swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman Nicholas Pooran on Tuesday (November 17) announced his engagement with long-time girlfriend, Kathrina Miguel.

Pooran, who was recently in the UAE for the 13th season of the IPL, surprised many with the big news of his personal life.

The southpaw took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of the moment when he got down on his knee to propose to Kathrina and planted a ring on her finger.

“God has blessed us with a great blessing. I am glad to announce that @kathrina_miguel and I got engaged. Love you Migz I got you,” Pooran captioned his post.

Kathrina travelled to UAE from the Caribbean Islands along with Pooran for the IPL 2020 which concluded last week. She was seen cheering for the Trinidadian cricketer and his team Kings XI Punjab throughout the tournament.

Meanwhile, Alyssa also shared the same picture on her Instagram handle and expressed happiness over their engagement.

“He has made everything beautiful in its time. Ecclesiastes 3:11. Being loved by you is a blessing I thank God everyday for. Love you @nicholaspooran,” she wrote.

Soon after their engagement news broke out, social media got flooded with congratulatory messages for the couple. Anil Kumble, the head coach of KXIP, in his post, wrote: “Congratulations NickyP! God bless you both.”

West Indies’ limited-overs captain Kieron Pollard also congratulated the couple by saying “The professional … congrats @nicholaspooran @kathrina_miguel” while Kiwi all-rounder and Pooran’s KXIP teammate Jimmy Neesham wrote, “Yessss boy! Congrats.”

Well, Pooran is currently in New Zealand for the upcoming T20I series against the Black Caps. He will then travel to Australia to take part in the 10th edition of the Big Bash League (BBL). For the first time, Melbourne Stars have signed the 25-year-old as Jonny Bairstow’s backup.